Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

