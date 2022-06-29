Fifth Third Bancorp Has $72.13 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.38 and a 200-day moving average of $892.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

