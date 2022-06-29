American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

