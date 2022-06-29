Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.