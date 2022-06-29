Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

