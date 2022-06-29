Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

