HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

