Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,780 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Linde were worth $67,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.15. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

