Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 30,633 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $120,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

