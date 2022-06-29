105 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 229,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

