Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 627,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,239,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

