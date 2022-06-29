Fifth Third Bancorp Has $69.83 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $69,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

