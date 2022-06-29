Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $63,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

