Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 76,460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,460 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $248,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,151,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

