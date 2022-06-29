Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,078 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $190,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

