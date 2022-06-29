Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $88,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

