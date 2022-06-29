Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

