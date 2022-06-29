Safeguard Financial LLC Invests $887,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

