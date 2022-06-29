iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

