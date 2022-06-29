Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 811 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.38 and a 200-day moving average of $892.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

