Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.53 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

