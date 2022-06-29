United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

