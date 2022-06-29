Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys 360 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $167.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

