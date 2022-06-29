PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,604,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

