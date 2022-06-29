Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

