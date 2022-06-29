Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 737 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

