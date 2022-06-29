Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 528.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

