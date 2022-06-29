Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

