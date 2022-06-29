Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.