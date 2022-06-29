Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

