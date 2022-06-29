Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

