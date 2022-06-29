Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

