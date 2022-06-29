TCW Group Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 113.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.15. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

