Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 674,763 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 674,763 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

