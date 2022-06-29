Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $655.58.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $438.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

