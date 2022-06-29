Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,293.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

