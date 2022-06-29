Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

