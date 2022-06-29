General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $236,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

