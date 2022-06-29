Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 10.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $57,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.
SPHQ stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.90.
