Graypoint LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.