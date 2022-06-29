Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 8% Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.17 and last traded at $93.61. Approximately 23,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 542,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 73,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.19 per share, with a total value of $6,529,689.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,161,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,013,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 505,513 shares of company stock worth $46,050,026 and have sold 105,647 shares worth $10,429,152. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -51.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 298,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

