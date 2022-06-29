AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Up 4.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 32,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 117,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.