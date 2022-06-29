Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 564,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,710,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

