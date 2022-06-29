Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading 2% Higher

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.