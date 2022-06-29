FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.59. 31,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 28,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

