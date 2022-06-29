WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 177,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

