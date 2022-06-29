Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

