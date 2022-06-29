Resource Consulting Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

