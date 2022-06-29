PFG Advisors Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 59,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

