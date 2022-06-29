Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 480 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ABBV opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
